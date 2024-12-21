ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $19.11 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $694.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.