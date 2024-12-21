ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance
NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $19.11 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $694.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.