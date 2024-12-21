ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Plans $0.33 Monthly Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,771. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $50.73.

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $101,702.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,120. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,869.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

