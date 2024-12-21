ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV) Insider Victor Rosenberg Acquires 45,000 Shares

ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV – Get Free Report) insider Victor Rosenberg purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$10,350.00 ($6,468.75).

ClearVue Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 3.03.

About ClearVue Technologies

ClearVue Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides building-integrated photovoltaic solutions in Australia. It offers CLEARVUEPV, a solar window; SMARTVUEPV, a self-powered smart autonomous window; and ARTPV, an imaged solar window. The company was formerly known as Tropiglas Technologies Limited.

