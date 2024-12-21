Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 422.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Clene from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Clene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Clene from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Get Clene alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clene

Clene Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.32. Clene has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

In other news, insider Mark Mortenson bought 20,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $97,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,507.75. This trade represents a 243.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 92,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $438,458.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 444,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,332.25. This trade represents a 26.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clene stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Castleview Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Clene at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clene

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.