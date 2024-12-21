Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:RQI opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $14.41.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
