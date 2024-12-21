Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $2.00. Cortexyme shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 168,423 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $53.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
