Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 2343245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Cosan Stock Up 3.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSAN. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 217.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cosan by 405.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cosan during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cosan by 114.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter.

About Cosan

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

