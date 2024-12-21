Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

CUZ opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 49.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 133,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

