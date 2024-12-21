Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RGTI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

In other Rigetti Computing news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 713,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $1,085,106.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,868,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,719,864.64. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,188,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,456. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,955,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,354. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 144,742 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,788.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 400,143 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Rigetti Computing by 1,121.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 156,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 143,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

