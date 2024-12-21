Critical Review: Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coastal Financial and First Internet Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 0 0 2 1 3.33 First Internet Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Coastal Financial currently has a consensus target price of $81.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.17%. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus target price of $43.63, indicating a potential upside of 16.09%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Coastal Financial.

This table compares Coastal Financial and First Internet Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $444.25 million 2.46 $44.58 million $2.97 27.18 First Internet Bancorp $116.63 million 2.79 $8.42 million $2.54 14.80

Coastal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of Coastal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Coastal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Financial and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 5.98% 13.86% 1.10% First Internet Bancorp 6.92% 6.06% 0.42%

Summary

Coastal Financial beats First Internet Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, commercial lines of credit, capital call lines working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as personal lines of credit, including overdraft protection. In addition, it provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services; and debit cards. Further, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as Banking as a Service (BaaS), a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their customers banking services. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, owner-occupied and investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity, line of credit and home improvement, small installment, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, and public and healthcare finance; franchise finance; and small business lending. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and provision of public and municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. Further, the company offers corporate credit card and treasury management services. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

