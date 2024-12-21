CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.