CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $370.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $335.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.41.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $319.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.34. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $205.59 and a 1-year high of $333.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,182.08 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $1,135,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $144,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,224,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,020,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

