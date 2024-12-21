Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Dimeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Dimeco Stock Performance

Shares of DIMC stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 940. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.09. Dimeco has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter. Dimeco had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.09%.

About Dimeco

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer, home equity, mortgage, construction, student, business term, business vehicle, business equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

