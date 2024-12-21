Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.22 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 74572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.