DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 1816184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$67.35 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 4.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Insider Activity at DMG Blockchain Solutions

In related news, Director Sheldon Norman Bennett acquired 99,461 shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$40,281.71. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

