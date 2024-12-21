Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Shares of DLTR opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,971,000 after acquiring an additional 596,191 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,030,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,129,000 after purchasing an additional 158,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 138,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,003,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after purchasing an additional 124,021 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

