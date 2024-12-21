Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 610.19 ($7.67) and traded as high as GBX 634 ($7.97). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 633 ($7.96), with a volume of 1,910,267 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 379.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 646.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 611.87.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

