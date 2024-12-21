Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.29. 100,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 463,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Specifically, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $500,156.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,956,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,721,453.38. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.93.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.14). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $986.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 139.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

