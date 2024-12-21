Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 78.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 500,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,904,000 after purchasing an additional 158,171 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $439,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,568. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 11,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.50, for a total transaction of $3,691,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,315.50. The trade was a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,866 shares of company stock worth $5,205,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $248.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.93 and a 52 week high of $321.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.89.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

