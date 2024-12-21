Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

