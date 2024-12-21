Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Eildon Capital Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Eildon Capital Fund Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Eildon Capital Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eildon Capital Fund
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- What is a support level?
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Eildon Capital Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eildon Capital Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.