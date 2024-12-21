Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Eildon Capital Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Eildon Capital Fund Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Eildon Capital Fund

Eildon Capital Fund is a real estate investment firm specializing in senior financing, preferred equity, mezzanine and bridge financing, and equity financing. The firm participates in retail, industrial, residential and commercial opportunities. Eildon Capital Fund was founded in 1993 and is based in Melbourne, Australia and having an additional office in Sydney, Australia.

