EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of EMCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMCORE

EMCORE Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

Shares of EMKR opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EMCORE stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.88% of EMCORE worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EMCORE

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.