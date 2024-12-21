Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) COO Sells $47,432.00 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 12,320 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $47,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,763.90. This trade represents a 72.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Anuradha Muralidharan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 2,676 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $10,275.84.
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 29,410 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $99,994.00.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 5,739 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $16,815.27.
Expensify Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ EXFY opened at $3.60 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.76 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.90.
Institutional Trading of Expensify
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on EXFY. Citigroup upped their price objective on Expensify from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Expensify
About Expensify
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Expensify
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.