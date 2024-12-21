Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) COO Sells $47,432.00 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 12,320 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $47,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,763.90. This trade represents a 72.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 16th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 2,676 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $10,275.84.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 29,410 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $99,994.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 5,739 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $16,815.27.

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $3.60 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.76 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Expensify in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expensify by 76.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 28,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Expensify by 40.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EXFY. Citigroup upped their price objective on Expensify from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

