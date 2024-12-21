FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $469.00 to $493.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FDS. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.69.

FDS opened at $483.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.24.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. This trade represents a 50.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,984 shares of company stock worth $10,981,107. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

