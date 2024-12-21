Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 197,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 213,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

