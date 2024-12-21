FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. FedEx updated its FY25 guidance to $19.00-20.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 19.000-20.000 EPS.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $275.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $234.45 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.85.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FedEx

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.