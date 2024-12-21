Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as £138.80 ($174.44) and last traded at £139.70 ($175.57), with a volume of 88770 shares. The stock had previously closed at £144.70 ($181.85).
Ferguson Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £157.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is £156.20. The company has a market cap of £28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,126.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24.
Ferguson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.79. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 3,592.09%.
Ferguson Company Profile
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferguson
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.