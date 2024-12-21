Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as £138.80 ($174.44) and last traded at £139.70 ($175.57), with a volume of 88770 shares. The stock had previously closed at £144.70 ($181.85).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £157.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is £156.20. The company has a market cap of £28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,126.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.79. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 3,592.09%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

