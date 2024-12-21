Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity Disruptors ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDIF opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39.

About Fidelity Disruptors ETF

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

