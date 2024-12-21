First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Trading Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,375,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 836,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
First Mining Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario; Duparquet Gold Project, located on the destor-porcupine fault zone in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada; and the Cameron Gold Project located approximately 80 km southeast of Kenora in northwestern Ontario.
