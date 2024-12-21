First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Trading Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,375,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 836,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$127.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Mining Gold

(Get Free Report)

First Mining Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario; Duparquet Gold Project, located on the destor-porcupine fault zone in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada; and the Cameron Gold Project located approximately 80 km southeast of Kenora in northwestern Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.