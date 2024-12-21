Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $15.74 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.