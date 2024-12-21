Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 61,085 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,085 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $17,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,118,000 after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ESGV opened at $105.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

