Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,277 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $15,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 779,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,134,000 after acquiring an additional 145,861 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $7,291,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $3,516,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 426,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $72.89.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

