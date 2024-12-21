Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as low as C$0.65. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 575,749 shares.

Freegold Ventures Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$317.31 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

