Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Purchases 16,832 Shares of WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Stock

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 16,832 shares of WAM Leaders stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,703.36 ($12,939.60).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 17,899 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$22,194.76 ($13,871.73).
- On Thursday, December 12th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 14,292 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,436.24 ($10,897.65).
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 14,023 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$17,248.29 ($10,780.18).
- On Thursday, December 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 23,192 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,758.08 ($17,973.80).
WAM Leaders Price Performance
WAM Leaders Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from WAM Leaders’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, November 17th. WAM Leaders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 450.00%.
About WAM Leaders
WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
