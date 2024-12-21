George M. Jenkins Buys 4,000 Shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Stock

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) Director George M. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 180,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,076.03. This trade represents a 2.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PVLA stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Palvella Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

