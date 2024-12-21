GeoVax Labs’ (GOVX) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOVX. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeoVax Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

GOVX stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.80) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About GeoVax Labs

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.