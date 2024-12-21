Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 649.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 245.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 87,278 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $38.91 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

