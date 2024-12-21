Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Announces Dividend of $0.33 (BATS:GCLN)

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.326 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Price Performance
BATS:GCLN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $14.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80.
Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.