Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Announces Dividend of $0.33 (BATS:GCLN)

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.326 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS:GCLN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $14.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies expected to have significant impact on the clean energy industry. Holdings are market-cap weighted and tilted towards those with more relevance to clean energy and decarbonization.

