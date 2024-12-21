Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman (NYSEARCA:GPOW) Plans $0.20 Dividend

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman (NYSEARCA:GPOW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:GPOW traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.18. 551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.62.

About Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman

The Goldman Sachs North American Pipelines & Power Equity ETF (GPOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index comprised of North American companies engaged in pipelines and the alternative wholesale power segment. The fund weighs securities by a multi-factor process based on growth and quality.

