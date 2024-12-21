Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman (NYSEARCA:GPOW) Plans $0.20 Dividend

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman (NYSEARCA:GPOW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSEARCA:GPOW traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.18. 551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.62.
About Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman
