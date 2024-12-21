GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.74 and last traded at $64.35. 8,762,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 17,761,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.69.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

