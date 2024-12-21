Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $137.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. Great Ajax had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 203.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Ajax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently -6.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

