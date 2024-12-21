Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Reports Results of Annual Meeting

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) recently disclosed the outcomes of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on December 19, 2024. The meeting saw a total of 12,848,165 shares of common stock represented, ensuring a quorum, either in person or through valid proxies.

Get alerts:

The key highlights of the meeting included the election of all five director nominees to serve until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their respective successors are elected and qualified, or they resign, are removed, or pass away.

The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

– David McWilliams: 7,824,313 votes in favor, 0 against, 408,663 abstentions, and 1,004,439 broker non-votes.

– Snehal S. Patel: 8,052,306 votes in favor, 0 against, 184,934 abstentions, and 1,000,175 broker non-votes.

– Eric Rothe: 7,849,736 votes in favor, 0 against, 383,240 abstentions, and 1,004,439 broker non-votes.

– F. Joseph Daugherty, M.D.: 7,987,061 votes in favor, 0 against, 245,915 abstentions, and 1,004,439 broker non-votes.

– Kenneth Hallock: 7,852,855 votes in favor, 0 against, 380,121 abstentions, and 1,004,439 broker non-votes.

Moreover, the appointment of RBSM, LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company’s fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, was ratified and approved by stockholders.

The approval of the amendment to the Company’s 2019 Equity Incentive Plan to increase the reserved shares number to 4,000,000 from 1,500,000 was also endorsed by the stockholders.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and is classified as an emerging growth company under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933.

No further details were provided in the filing beyond the meeting’s aggregate results.

The filing was signed by Snehal Patel, the Chief Executive Officer, on December 19, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Greenwich LifeSciences’s 8K filing here.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Recommended Stories