Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 1,069 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,069 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.43, for a total value of $186,465.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,880,260.06. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,828 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $483,757.68.
Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $176.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.77 and a 200 day moving average of $163.86. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $209.15.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
