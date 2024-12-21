Harbor Alpha Edge Next Generation REITs ETF (AREA) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on December 26th

Harbor Alpha Edge Next Generation REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:AREA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3458 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Harbor Alpha Edge Next Generation REITs ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AREA opened at $18.41 on Friday. Harbor Alpha Edge Next Generation REITs ETF has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Alpha Edge Next Generation REITs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Alpha Edge Next Generation REITs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.