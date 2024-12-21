Hartford Multifactor International Small Company ETF Declares Dividend of $1.35 (NYSEARCA:ROIS)

Hartford Multifactor International Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:ROIS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Hartford Multifactor International Small Company ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:ROIS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.48. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.66. Hartford Multifactor International Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10.
Hartford Multifactor International Small Company ETF Company Profile
