Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF (TSE:HXDM) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF (TSE:HXDM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$47.06 and last traded at C$47.16. 27,169 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 13,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.46.
Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.34.
