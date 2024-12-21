HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $702.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,100. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total transaction of $6,202,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,819,745.70. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,890 shares of company stock valued at $53,825,871 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.4 %

HUBS stock opened at $719.00 on Friday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $762.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.79. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2,662.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.