Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.000- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Humana Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $247.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. Humana has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $475.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.79 and its 200-day moving average is $320.90.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Humana

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.