IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Trading Up 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.33. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 41,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
IDW Media Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.
IDW Media Company Profile
IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.
