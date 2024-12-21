iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 1,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

